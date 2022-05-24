Vertex NEXT(a subsidiary of Vertex Global Services) and Asia’s greatest brand has listed speakers & advisory members for its IoT West Africa Conference & Exhibition, co-located with Power and Water Exhibition & Conference, scheduled to be held at Landmark Centre, Lagos, from June 21 – 23, 2022.

They include, Shoyinka Shodunke, Chief Information Officer, MTN Nigeria, Agu Collins, Director of Corporate Planning & Strategy, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Massimiliano Spalazzi, Chief Executive Officer, Jumia, Lare Ayoola, Executive Chairman, Tranter IT Infrastructure, Nkem Nweke, Microsoft Africa Development Centre, Gbenga Adegbiji, Chief Operating Officer, MDXI Data Centre, Mr. Peter Osuji, Chief Information Officer, Evercare Hospital, Abiodun Essiet, African Regional Director, World Smart Cities Organization and John Oyakhilome, Business Process & Change Management Specialist, Shell Nigeria.

According to the organisers, the speakers will make presentations on different issues, including Setting the stage for Eco-Sustainable Innovation, Leveraging AI, IoT & Big Data, Data collaboration for Smarter Cities, Setting the stage for Tech Start-up Ecosystem, Connecting & empowering Rural cities, Paving the way for the Digital Economies, Rethinking Africa’s ICT Infrastructure, Boosting the Crypto potential in West African, Affordable IoT for Connected Communities and Re-Engineering the healthcare system.

Justifying the importance of the events, Vertex NEXT, said: “The current environment has created new challenges for businesses as they adapt to a digitally reliant operating model, and businesses are now accelerating their digital transformation. Seismic waves are happening as digitization transforms almost all sectors and industries around the world. Under one roof, hear from pioneers, inventors, and thought leaders as they dive deep into innovative discussions encompassing the IoT ecosystem.

“The IoT market is projected to grow from $381.30 billion in 2021 to $1,854.76 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 25.4% between 2021-2028 according to Future Business Insights West Africa is no stranger to the adoption of IoT solutions; however, it still has limitless potential and opportunity for growth, and the need for a technological shift is more pressing than ever.

“IoT West Africa aims to explore and highlight game-changing technologies and dazzling innovations, as well as to provide you with a platform to explore the latest developments and best practices in IoT. Meet thought leaders in the industry, government officials, visionaries, entrepreneurs, researchers, and other key stakeholders. Discover the most advanced cyber and IoT solutions for digitally transforming your business and take part in live demonstrations that show how IoT is bridging the physical and digital worlds. IoT West Africa is the place to stake your claim as a preferred supplier, avid supporter, and technological trendsetter.”

The organisers also noted that, “Nigeria has the 7th largest population in the world and growing fast, as a result, the supply of Power and Water will need to increase to keep up with the growing demands. With just over 51% of the population having access to power sometimes, the lack of power has been the biggest obstacle for the country to grow. The water sector, on the other hand, faces similar challenges with 71% of the population having access to safe water, and yes climate is to be blamed, however, research shows a much-needed upgrade in the water supply infrastructure.

“Power & Water Nigeria Exhibition & Conference offers global stakeholders to access and engage in technical discussion to do the spot assessment of the region’s opportunities in power generation, distribution, renewables, and water & utility sectors. The exhibition offers an annual platform for buyers to explore & compare innovative technologies from the leading local and international suppliers.”

Vertex NEXT, which aims to bridge the gap between buyers and sellers through Exhibitions & Conferences for key Markets in the Middle East, Africa & Asia, added: “Our innovative platforms are created, to ensure the industries’ buying experience is fueled up with learning experiences and provides easy access to the latest solutions in the industry.”