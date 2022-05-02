…As CITN inducts 372 members

By Elizabeth Osayande

The Auditor-General for the Federation, Chief Adolphus Aghughu JP, FCTI has called on tax professionals to judiciously carry out their duties, in order for government to implement the national budget aimed at improving the lives of the citizens.

Noting that no country can succeed without tax from citizens, Aghughu at the 46th induction ceremony of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, CITN tasked the newly 372 inductees to consciously seek to add value to the institute.

His words:” It is only with increased revenue generation that we can sufficiently implement our national budget. By implementing it, it will be a way to convince more tax payers that there is need to pay tax. As no government in the world can succeed without tax from the citizens.

“For us, the Audit house, it is to ensure that the bodies that are expected to collect revenue do so, and promptly account and remit to enable the government implement the budget in order to touch the lives of the citizens.

“To the inductees, it is one thing to be desirous as a member; another is to prove your membership to ensure that in your time, you add value to the institute by doing what is professionally expected of you.” FG Auditor-Gen. noted.

Meanwhile, the 15th President and Chairman in Council, CITN, Mr. Adesina Adedayo, mni, FCTI called on the new members of the institute to take the oath allegiance serious, as any form of misconduct will may result in delisting of members among other sanctions.

“Dear Inductees, today you shall take the Oath of Allegiance, after which you shall be admitted as Associate members of the Institute. Our motto is developing the tax profession; this should be your watchword while discharging your duties at various levels. Therefore, I urge you to commit yourselves to the ideals of the Institute by being good ambassadors and professionals in all your dealings.” CITN president noted.

Speaking on the reason for the induction ceremony, the Chairman, membership and professional conduct committee, Prince Ade-Tunde Oretuga explained that: ” This event is meant to present the instrument of office to qualified members with which they could earn a living and contribute to the development of our nation through this noble profession of taxation.

“Equally, the Institute seeks to use this avenue to acquaint them with the Institute’s expectations as Tax Professionals given the rights and obligations conferred on them as Chartered Tax Practitioners and Administrators. We also seek, through this ceremony, to present this new crop of qualified members to the world as Professional Tax advisers, administrators, teachers and experts in the field of Taxation. ” Prince Oretuga stated.