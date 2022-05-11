By Femi Bolaji

Taraba state police command has given more details about the incident that led to the death of 6 soldiers and one Mobile police officer in the state.

Spokesman of the Command, DSP Abdullahi Usman, who spoke to Vanguard said the slain officers were on their way to respond to a distress call when they were waylaid and killed.

He also said the leader of the joint security patrol team is still missing. This incident according to him happened around 06 am on Tuesday.

He said, “The joint security team was on their way to Tati village where there was an early morning invasion of the community by Fulani militia in order to restore normalcy. “Prior to this attack there has been an ongoing feud between the Kutebs and Fulani in Takum. “The Joint security team comprise of men of the 67 PMF and 93 Battalion of the Nigeria Army, Takum.

“They were ambushed and there was also casualty. Six soldiers and one mobile police officer were killed.

“The leader of the joint security team is also missing and search and rescue operation has commenced. This incident happened 15 hours before an explosive device went off close to the base of 6 Battalion of the Nigeria Army, Jalingo.