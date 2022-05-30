… Says No Election Was Conducted

By Femi Bolaji

No fewer than 20 aspirants hoping to be the flag bearer of the All Progressive Congress, APC, for the 24 State House of Assembly seats in Taraba state have protested the results of their primary elections in circulation.

The aspirants led by Shittu Mohammed, who is vying for APCs ticket to contest Nguroje state constituency seat, said the electoral committee sent by their party to conduct the state assembly primary election did not come to the state.

He said they were surprised that results of the exercise which was without their notice is now in circulation.

He said they are rejecting the results and called on the national secretariat of the APC to remedy the situation.

According to him, “we did not see any state house of assembly primary election committee neither did we see an appeal committee too.

“Anybody parading himself as winner of any primary election should know that all their effort is in futility.

“What we want the national working committee of our party to know is that no election was no primary election for state house of assembly ticket was conducted.

“And that even if they had sent an electoral committee we want them to know that the committee did not come to Taraba.”

