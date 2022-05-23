By Ozioruva Aliu

A parallel Senatorial Primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Edo South senatorial district was on Monday disrupted by suspected thugs.



The attack happened shortly after Hon Ogbeide Ihama, the member Representing Oredo Federal Constituency emerged candidate.



There was destruction of vehicles parked around the venue of the election along Airport Road.

Meanwhile, voting is ongoing at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium where delegates believed to be loyal Gov Godwin Obaaeki are conducting their own primary election.

