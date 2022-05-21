Fast-rising Afro-beats star, Sultan Ayo Tijani popularly known as Sultan ‘Afroboy’ recently released his third studio album ‘Afro Lover Boy’ and the 10 track LP is already enjoying massive airplay across the board.

Fans also trooping all music platforms to listen to the singer’s love-infused Afro-pop tunes.

The 20-year-old Jamika Entertainment act recently picked up the award for the Next Rated Artist Revelation at the 8th edition of the Top Naija Music awards for his sophomore album ‘Afro Boy.’ His last album got him the nomination for two awards at the event, but he won only one award out of the two.

Inspired by the feeling of love from his fans and female admirers, the rising singer has churned out a body of work that bends Afrobeats with the Afro Pop genre, giving him an edge over his contemporaries as his songs climb up the music charts.

Talking about his new song, Sultan said “This is my third album and you know the saying the three times is the charm. So, I am confident that I am going to pick up major awards in the country’s music industry.”

“I have put in a lot of work into the 10 tracks so when any lover of good music listens to it they will feel the passion and rhythm of Afrobeats soul in the songs.”