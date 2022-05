By David Odama

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has won the APC primaries to return as the flag bearer of the party in the 2023 general elections.

Sule cleared all the 735 votes to beat Dr Fatima Abdullahi, ex-wife of the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu.

All the delegates from the 147 wards in the 13 Local government casted their votes for the incumbent governor Abdullahi Sule to return him as the flag bearer of the party for the 2023 governorship elections in Nasarawa.