The Asemotas and Deji Fasunwon, CEO Hontar Projects

Excitement filled the air on Monday 2nd May 2022 as owners of Marshal Mews located in Magodo GRA received the keys to their terrace duplexes. The 12 units estate was commissioned by a former Secretary to the Ogun State government, Barrister Taiwo Adeoluwa,

The new estate whose construction commenced in October 2020 and was sold out before completion, was developed by the Hontar Projects, a real estate company set to change the narrative of homeownership in Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, Deji Fasunwon, CEO of Hontar Projects, stated that the vision of the company is to create an everyday lifestyle of comfort and pleasant experiences for all its customers. He stated further that owning a home is one of the best feelings ever as it makes one’s daily grind worth it; having a place to go to at the end of the day with open arms.

“At Hontar Projects, we aim to provide real estate housing solutions through quality and timely delivery of projects, superior customer service, flexible payment options, and an endearing work environment for our employees,” he said.

Marshal Mews consists of 12 units of 4-bedroom terrace duplexes on 3 floors, with a tucked-in BQ each. All the rooms come en-suite and are fitted with state-of-the-art facilities and infrastructure.

The architect and construction partners from Adepts and Adriots Architects mentioned that quality and high-standard materials were not compromised in the building of the project which was delivered within 18 months against the 24 months timeline they had initially communicated.

Deji Fasunwon, while acknowledging all the subscribers of the estate, mentioned that Marshal Mews was the first in the organization’s list of projects but would be the steppingstone to its series of luxury units which has on the bloc, Rex Apartments Lekki, Kingsize Place Oregun, Larry’s Place Opebi; all sold out and at different stages of development.

The most recently launched 4 bedroom terrace duplexes at Flo & Wills, Ogudu-Foreshore, Lagos currently is being sold at N93,500,000.00 with a 10% entry fee and mortgage facility available to willing subscribers.