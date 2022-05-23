By Ezra Ukanwa – Abuja

A Nigerian activist and presidential aspirant, Omoyele Sowore, has advised the Federal Government, FG, to channel all stolen funds recovered from politicians to pay-off the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

You would recall that Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, had on May 16, 2022 arrested serving Accountant General of the Federation, AGF, Mr. Ahmed Idris in connection with diversion of funds and money laundering activities to the tune of N80billion.

In another case, the EFCC arrested the former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Nsima Ekere, over alleged fraud of N45billion.

Reacting to this development, Sowore took to his Facebook page and urged FG to deposit all funds recovered by the EFCC to ASUU in order to halt the ongoing strike that has stayed months.

He stated that two Nigeria officials have been arrested for stealing N80billion and N45billion respectively amounting to N127billion, noting that FG should get one more “Nigeria crook” to balance up N200billion which is the total amount demanded by ASUU

“Two Nigerian officials arrested for stealing N127billion ₦80b + ₦ 47b = ₦127billion To #ENDASUUStrike we need to deposit ₦200billion. If one more Nigeria crook is arrested, money to pay off ASUU is complete!”, Sowore said.

