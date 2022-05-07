.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The National Association of Nigerians Students(NANS) has called on the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) not to be too rigid while negotiating with Federal Government as they return to the roundtable.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige gave a hint in a statement on Friday that FG and ASUU will resume talks with a view to ending the prolonged closure of Nigerian public universities.

The Chairman of NANS, Osun State chapter, Comrade Oyelayo Oyewole while addressing journalists at NUJ Press Center, Osogbo, said the 11-week-old strike by ASUU is a pointer that education is less important to the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said, “We charge the ASUU leadership to employ and adopt flexibility during the cause of negotiation, as excessive rigidity may cause the process to reach yet another dead-end.

“We call on all Student Association and their leaders to shun polarization of genuine struggle and embrace the unity of genuine purpose, in a bid to channel the necessary energy towards putting an end to incessant ASUU strike.”

The union leaders berated the Minister for State Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba for purchasing N100 million APC presidential form amid the strike action by universities’ lecturers.

Vanguard News Nigeria