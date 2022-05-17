By Bose Adelaja

LAGOS—Superior Performance Global Network has advised Nigerian youths to shelve the idea of relocating abroad to seek greener pastures, but unite and build a better Nigeria that will be conducive for all and sundry.

This was the take home at the just concluded 4th edition of annual Youth Leadership Conference, with the theme: ‘Finding Your Voice’, at the Nigeria Institute of International Affairs, NIIA, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr Adeniyi Kunnu, a broadcast journalist, urged the youths to unite and identify the challenges facing the nation and proffer solutions to them.

He advised them to actively participate in electioneering processes by having their Permanent Voter’s Cards, PVCs, and ensure that the right people are elected into power.

According to him, failure to do this may cost the nation more damages than what she is currently witnessing.

In his words: “If you begin to understand that your voice is important, then you will look at certain things that will propel you to make use of your voice the way it should be. Are you thinking of solution or just complaining?

“You cannot hate Nigeria and want the country to benefit you, you cannot hate governance and want it to favour you.”

The Convener, Mr. Olusegun Odufuwa, urged youths to be determined to change the mentality of relocating abroad, believing in themselves and coming together in unity to develop Nigeria.

He said the conference was organised to “educate, inspire and motivate the youths to build a better country because if everybody leaves the country, who is going to build it for us?”

A participant, Micheal Olajunwon, said that the event had made them to know and believe that there is hope for the country.

Another participant, Ms Oluwakemi Cyril-Ojo, said: “It is a good platform for youths to learn how to move out of their comfort zones; to believe in themselves and think positively on building the Nigeria of their dreams.”