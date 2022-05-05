.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

National President, Osogbo Progressive Union (OPU), Alhaji Kamorudeen Makinde has warned erring members of the union to desist from plans to disrupt existing peace in Osogbo, Osun state capital.

Addressing journalists at Osogbo City Hall, Olonkoro in Osogbo on Thursday, Makinde said the erring members who have perpetrated several frauds against the union, have concluded plans to unleash mayhem on the town with a view to stopping the community meeting from holding at the weekend.

He said the union recently uncovered the 364 shops belonging to the community which some disgruntled members of the town had converted to personal property, hence, the move caused violence in the town.

“It is a known fact that Osogbo the capital of Osun state is ever rated as one of the most peaceful cities in Nigeria if not the world at large.

“But is disheartening to say that barely a few days to the General Meeting of the Osogbo Progressive Union under my able leadership some disgruntled elements who lost during the December 28, 2021, general election of the Union that ushered in the current executives have commenced sinister moves to frustrate the meeting and causing violence so as to stop the meeting fixed for Saturday, 7th May 2022.

“Perhaps the recent legal steps were taken by the Executives which were said to have exposed how some individuals converted the properties of the whole town put under the watch and custody of the Union to their private properties provoked the affected persons and resulted into cheap blackmail.

“The affected people were said to be regrouping to frustrate the planned meeting which would further energize the Union in its determination to ensure that all the properties of the Osogbo Progressive Union looted are recovered and unprecedented development achieved for Osogbo.

“The union, therefore, warns that henceforth anybody caught in the act of truncating the existing peace in Osogbo will be made to face the wrath of the law as necessary actions have been taken to empower security operatives in the state to so do”, he said.