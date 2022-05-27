A political group, The Osinbajo Think Tank (TOTT), has called on Sen. Bola Tinubu and other APC presidential aspirants on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) to drop their aspirations and support Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, to flag the party’s ticket for 2023 race.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Mr Olugbenga Olaoye, made the call on Friday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the statement was issued at the end of a day strategic meeting of its members.

Olaoye, on behalf of the group, appealed to Tinubu and others to consider the strategic role Osinbajo would play in developing the country after the 2023 elections.

“No doubt, Osinbajo presents an intimidating credential that can guarantee electoral success for the APC in the presidential elections.

“We, therefore, appealed to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and other stakeholders to rally support for the presidential aspiration of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in the overall interest of the party and Nigeria.”

The group spokesperson said that they had followed with keen interest, the presidential aspiration of Osinbajo and his efforts at reaching out to stakeholders nationwide on his presidential ambition.

Olaoye said that the vice president’s commitment to ensuring sustainable growth and development in the nation could not go unnoticed.

He said that Osinbajo, at this time, had served as a bridge-builder, desirous of one Nigeria, adding that supporting his aspiration would unite the South, ahead of the 2023 elections.

According to him, the level of support the vice president had garnered over the past two weeks of consultation across the nation speaks volume of his level of acceptance by Nigerians.(NAN)