By Etop Ekanem

One of the most unpopular conversations around real estate in Nigeria is what to look out for before investing in the sector. It is much more than buying a house or acres of land or an estate. There are a number of factors, national regulations etc. to consider before making this move.

From stakeholders’ contributions on this subject as well as a one-on-one discussion with Babakayode Lateef-Ibrahim, the Senior Commercial Executive at Ramos Realty, the following areas are critical when investing in real estate.

A lawyer’s guide: Many people tend to overlook this area but it is critical when buying things like real estate. Your lawyer guides you on the applicable property title documents to be demanded from the seller or realtor. Your lawyer helps in reviewing the seller’s title and also does background research on the property to be sold. The guidance from your lawyer also comes in handy while doing a land registry search and he or she can investigate the property’s title properly. Once the property has been confirmed to be authentic, a contract of sale will be signed by both the seller and buyer and payments can be made based on the agreement.

Deed of assignment: The next step after payment has been made will be to draft and sign a deed of assignment or conveyance. While the deed of conveyance means transferring the legal title of the property’s ownership from one individual to another in the form of a mortgage, gift or other real estate transactions, a deed of assignment is primarily based on transferring ownership through sales from one person to another person. Once that is done, the buyer may go ahead and register the property’s title with the appropriate land registration.

The Certificate of Occupancy (C of O): While C of O is not always required for all properties, it is majorly for individuals who had land properties in Nigeria before the Land Use Act of 1978 was enacted. The C of O basically confirms the legal ownership of any land or property in Nigeria, regardless of its usage. It is usually given to a landowner by the government as proof of the owner’s interest in the property, provided that such interest is in accordance with the applicable laws.

Survey Plan: An approved survey plan falls in the category of documents required for anyone looking to buy properties in Nigeria. It is a document that measures the boundary of a parcel of land to give an accurate measurement and description of that land.

Letter of administration: Letters of Administration are granted by a Surrogate Court or probate registry to officially appoint an administrator to take control of and dispose of the estate of a deceased person.

Documents personally owned by a deceased person in respect of his or her property before death are no longer valid to convey title to the property after his or her death. The document usually contains the name of the Executors or Administrators.