A notable foundation in warri Cleverminds Educational Foundation in partnership with Olori Atuwatse III , wife of the Olu of Warri has launched STEM and Innovation Lab for orphans and underprivileged children in Delta state.

Addressing dignitaries at the commissioning of the project in Iyara , Warri , the director of STEM and Innovation Lab, Mr. Zion Oshiobugie said the STEM and Innovation Lab is an initiative of the Cleverminds Educational Foundation in partnership with the Olori Atuwatse III and was named The Capt. Idahosa Wells Okunbo STEM and Innovation Lab in honor of the Olori’s Father.

He said the foundation is all about rising future innovators that will compete with the rest of the world in terms of engineering and technology.

“The STEM and Innovation Lab is the first of its kind in Delta state with over 300 students.

We must appreciate the Olori Atuwatse III for her love and for partnering with us in making this job a reality.

This project wouldn’t have been possible without her suport .

We care for orphans and underprivileged children in Delta state and this is why we launched the first ever STEM and Innovation Lab in Iyara, Warri .

We believe that technology giants can emerge from slum areas and we won’t give up reaching out to our people in the slum .

This project will help us in building a better Delta State and Nigeria.” He said .

Meanwhile the wife of the Olu of Warri Olori Atuwatse during he ceremony noted that the STEM and Innovation Lab was set up to empower the less privileged by raising future technocrats and also projecting Delta State in terms of technology.

She applauded her husband the Olu of Warri His Royal Majesty OGIAME ATUWATSE III for supporting her in making the projects a reality.

Her majesty also commended Cleverminds Educational Foundation for always reaching out to humanity.

The Olu of Warri His Royal Majesty OGIAME ATUWATSE III who graced the occasion expressed satisfaction with the quality of the project.

He also applauded his wife Olori Atuwatse and Cleverminds Educational Foundation for embarking on the project.

lyara community chairman who spoke on behalf of the community, said it’s a great privileged to have STEM and Innovation Lab in Iyara community as this innovation will place lyara community above other communities.

He urged every members of the community to embraced the STEM and Innovation Lab.