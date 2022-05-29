— APC has so much to answer

— kicks against parties handling of tickets to questionable characters

Dayo Johnson Akure.

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ondo, Most Reverend Jude Arogundade, has warned of possible confrontation by Nigerians following governments indifference to the turn of events across the country.

Arogundade, while speaking during the commemoration of the 56th World Communications Day at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Akure, lashed at Nigerians for “voting and queueing behind those that lacked capability to lead the country.

According to him ” that Nigeria has no justification to be in its current state of quagmire, given the abundance of excellent minds in the country.

“APC has so much to answer in this country to prosperity, we all belongs to this country, workers were on strike and the man in charge of labour wants to contest for presidency. People are being kidnapped everyday and nothing has been done to address this.

“Somebody who had been indicted in the scandal that is in international is being presented to be president.

“Are we all stupid? Can’t we wake up? It is getting to that time for confrontation, we will confront everything that comes to us with whatever power we have.

“No dignity, no sense of humanity in this country and we present them to represent us. They cannot even stand on their grounds, no confidence. How will the world take you serious and this is the opportunity to confront them.

“Yes I don’t mix words, this county has best of minds and I have had the opportunity to study in this country and other parts of the world.

“Nigerians are very intelligent people, very hard working and refined. But why is it that we allow those that are not presentable to govern us in this country?

“When you present the worst, how will you be proud of them? How will you present those that they cannot even manage their home and personal affairs to come and manage this country?

“Those who have history of stealing, killing and others and you want to make them president, you just give them blank cheque to turn everybody to slaves.

“How can somebody that we all handed over our sovereignty to be looking for people to sell our lands to and even his spokesman came out to threaten everyone.

“They don’t listen, listening is understanding and acting in accordance with the truth. So listening with the heart means that you listen and be touched in the heart and in sincerity of the heart for a better place.

“Our world is so confuse today and not just in our country, Nigeria but all over the world and it is because we are so disjointed.

“The harmony that is suppose to be between the mind and the heart and reasons have been so disjointed and that is why everybody is on his own.”

Arogundade described the attitude of politicians to the ongoing ASUU strike, killings and kidnappings among others, as sickening. End