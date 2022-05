Call for urgent rescue through multi-sectorial investments

As Africa today bears 80% of

global humanitarian burden

2022 COVID-19 disruptions, supply chain challenges tomay push 13.6m children into acute malnutrition

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Stakeholders have raised the alarm over world’s poorest being strangulated by conflicts, extreme weathers and COVID-19 pandemic.

Stakeholders stated this at ‘The Lives in the Balance Virtual Summit’ co-hosted by PMNCH.

The stakeholders include African Union, AU, CORE Group, PMNCH, and others.

They warned that a toxic triple combination of conflict, weather extremes and the economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic risks decades of progress in health and development across the world.

Pointing that the world currently experiences unprecedented and overwhelming levels of humanitarian crises; Conflict, weather extremes and the economic impact of COVID-19 are a toxic triple combination that threaten to undo decades of progress in health and social development for the world’s poorest and most vulnerable women, children and adolescents.

Showing concern over the precarious situation vulnerable people face, delegates at who attended ‘Lives in the Balance Summit’ with theme ‘Delivering on Commitments in Humanitarian and Fragile Settings on 19th May, 2022 called for urgent multi-sectoral investment to ensure continuity of health services and supplies during the pandemic response and recovery, with additional support for those caught up in humanitarian and fragile settings.

The war in Ukraine is just the latest in a succession of devastating conflicts and crises affecting the world.

According to stakeholders, over 2 billion people, including half the world’s poorest populations, currently live in humanitarian and fragile settings.

These crises are being driven by multiple factors. Conflict, political fragility, COVID-19, food insecurity, a recessionary global economy and climate change are affecting the health and opportunities of the world’s poorest and most vulnerable citizens, including many in the Sahel region of Africa.

They also pointed that such crises particularly exacerbate existing inequalities and vulnerabilities for women, children and adolescents and broaden the rift between the world’s richest and poorest communities.

The ‘Lives in the Balance Virtual Summit’ was co-hosted by PMNCH, the largest global alliance for women’s, children’s and adolescents’ health and CORE Group, bringing almost 900 participants from more than 90 countries together to discuss the challenges to protecting the health and wellbeing of women, children and adolescents in the context of COVID-19 and increasing instability across the world, and the policies and financial investments required to provide continuity in vital services.

The Acting Director, Health Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development, AU, Dr Margaret Agama-Anyete said, “Unfortunately, Africa today has 80 per cent of the global humanitarian burden. And situation such as those in the Sahel, the Horn of Africa in Eastern and Southern Africa make this situation worst.

“Of course, external situation like what is happening in Ukraine also contribute to undermining progress which has been made around nutrition and indeed on sexual and reproductive health.

“Also, the fact that the continent broadly is unprepared and has weak preparedness systems in place to deal with many of these issues which result in humanitarian situations. And of course, we cannot forget the issue of climate change and climate driven humanitarian situations.”

Board Chair, and Former Prime Minister of New Zealand, Rt Hon Helen Clark, PMNCH, said, “The question we need to ask ourselves and our political leaders is what kind of a world order are we building for our children?

“Is it a world marred by global health emergencies, climate disasters, famine, war, gender inequality and increasing poverty?

“Or a world as envisioned by the Sustainable Development Goals where universal health coverage, and a better and more sustainable future is the reality for not some, but all.

“Our meeting today sends a powerful message: Lives are in the balance. We do not accept that women and children must bear the burden.

“We bear witness and we are resolved to resist – to speak out with one voice for a more equitable and peaceful world. This is what the fourth Lives of the Balance is about.

“The ‘Lives in the Balance’ series of e-summits has served as an innovative and inclusive platform for partner-led dialogue and action on COVID-19 and women’s, children’s and adolescents’ health (WCAH).

“The first Summit in 2020 saw the launch of the PMNCH Call to Action on COVID-19, which outlined seven asks to protect and promote WCAH and serves as basis for PMNCH’s ongoing advocacy.

“To date, 21 commitments have been made pledging USD 32,1 billion. This fourth summit in the series focused on delivering on commitments in the context of COVID-19 and the growing number of crises in humanitarian and fragile settings.

“Approximately one-fifth of the world’s population of women and children live in countries experiencing armed conflict, with a record 56 active conflicts documented in 2020.

“According to the Global Humanitarian Overview for 2022, the number of people in need of humanitarian assistance globally has increased to 274 million people this year, breaking the record high of 235 million people set in 2021. Maternal mortality increases by 11% on average and 28% in relatively more intense conflicts, relative to conflict-free periods.

“Fragile regions with already high poverty rates and precarious economic structures have been hit much harder than others by the COVID-19 pandemic. About 97 million more people are living on less than $1.90 because of the pandemic, increasing the global poverty rate from 7.8 to 9.1 percent.”

It was also made known by stakeholders that the COVID-19 pandemic has also exacerbated child hunger and malnutrition.

According to them, in 2022, COVID-19 disruptions and supply chain challenges may push an additional 9.3 – 13.6 million children into acute malnutrition.

Climate change and natural disasters place immense stress and pressure on governments and societies, especially in fragile settings that are already struggling to cope with other socio-economic and political pressures.

The last 10 years were the hottest on record and the number of climate-related disasters has tripled in the last 30 years.

Today, over 400 million children live in areas of high or extremely high-water vulnerability.

However, they recommended that, “If the global community is serious about leaving no one behind, it must implement a rights-based approach and equity enhancing strategies that fully address the needs of the most marginalized, who too often live in humanitarian settings.

“They should be properly funded, preferably with multi-year, unmarked and diversified funds. Programmes should enable and equip local actors in decision-making to ensure that necessary and appropriate services are being delivered to women, children and adolescents in humanitarian settings.

“The full spectrum of essential health services (in particular, sexual and reproductive health services) for women, children and adolescents should be provided in humanitarian and fragile settings, with designated funds for such programming and services to continue, or even expand.

“In addition, we need to improve the quality and quantity of data collected around women’s, children’s and adolescents’ health, which has historically been poor, and hinders efforts to respond quickly and effectively.



“Health workers are key to ensuring continuous essential health care provision for women, children and adolescents both during the pandemic, and in times of conflict.

“Any preparedness and response mechanisms for dealing with future pandemics should specifically address humanitarian settings and prioritise the protection of humanitarian health-care workers, including nurses and midwives.”

Executive Director, CORE Group, Lisa Hilmi, said,”Lives in the Balance provided an opportunity for all of us to learn, to listen, to jointly reflect and to share and identify ways to collaborate for a fairer and a more equitable world, where all are able to realise their human rights.

“Our aim and effort with each of these Lives in the Balance summits have been to listen to what others in the community have to say, so that our collective response is targeted and fit for purpose, especially in crisis situations where the stakes are so high.”

