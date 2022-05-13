Daysman Oyakhilome, son of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome will soon have another feather added to his prestigious cap, with the conferment of his Doctor Of Philosophy degree, (PhD) by St. Salomon University.

The prestigious ceremony is billed to hold on the 14th of may, 2022 in the Republic of Benin.

The institution takes pride in their involvement in producing the youngest clergy in the history of Africa to be conferred this honour, also stating that this recognition is beyond the Nigerian born clergy or his nation of origin but a bigger win for the continent at large.

This remarkable achievement once again has secured a spot for the Oyakhilome clan in places of excellence and significance.

According to the registrar, Mr Mark Ubagha, “We hope this honor will spur you to do more in the expansion of education reforms for the development of the Africa and the World at large.”