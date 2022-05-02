An appeal has gone to the Delta State Government and multi-national oil companies operating in Oleh, the headquarters of Isoko South Local Government Area to come to the aid of St. Michael’s College, Oleh by addressing the deplorable condition of the school.

Chairman of Class of 94 of the College, Engr. Owigho Omuabor made the appeal during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Reunion party of the Class held at Oleh on Friday.

Engr. Owigho, who led other members of the Class on a visit to the school, lamented the neglect and deplorable state of the college and called on the State Government’s immediate intervention in fumigating the school as accordingly to him, the classes were bats’ infested and possess serious health risks to the students.

“This was not the school we graduated from 28 years ago. Certainly, the school requires urgent attention in terms of infrastructures.

“Most of the classes do not have windows and more significantly, no functional science laboratory and library,” Owigho said.

He also called on Heritage Energy operating in Oleh community and public-spirited individuals from the area to assist the school by providing a befitting science laboratory and library to promote science education and reading culture respectively amongst students.

The Chairman of the Class of 94 who disclosed that the Class constructed and donated a block of toilets to the school with a brand new sumu machine to pump water, reiterated the Class’ commitment to continue to give back to the school as part of their contribution to promote quality education in the state.

Engr Owigho, who also disclosed that as part of their 2022/2023 project, the Class would be embarking on tree planting including economic trees, to enhance the aestatic beauty of the school.

Other projects highlighted included mindset mentorship programmes and painting of a block of class room.

He commended the Chairman of the AGM Reunion organization Committee, Mr. Ivovi Aruoriwo and members of the Committee for organizing a befitting and well organized ceremony.

The highpoint of the event was the presentation of awards to some deserving members of the Class for their various outstanding contributions as well as posthumous awards to the first Principal of the School, Chief Ubiogoro and another teacher, Mr. Charles Akpoghalino for their pioneering efforts in building the school.

Vanguard News