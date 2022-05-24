Veritasi Homes Completes ITUNU Residential Initial Property Listing on Squareroof

Squareroof, a digital real estate brokerage marketplace, has partnered with real estate company, Veritasi Homes to launch “ITUNU.”

The company announced this in a statement on Monday, 23rd of May 2022 saying, “We are thrilled to announce our strategic synergy with Veritasi Homes & Properties Limited (”Veritasi’’) to launch ITUNU Residential’s land stock on Squareroof Marketplace.

“We launched Squareroof Marketplace to offer Initial Property Listing (IPL) solutions exclusively to credible real estate developers with a track record and vetted projects, in accordance with our strategic objective to democratize access to credible and investable real estate opportunities for low and middle-income earners. This milestone for Squareroof is vital to our commitment to championing key real estate market development initiatives to ensure growth and development opportunities abound for the real estate sector.

“The mutually beneficial partnership affords both companies to achieve their strategic business and growth objectives, whose outcome will further boost the ongoing sales and marketing effort for Veritasi’s projects, starting with ITUNU Residential: a site and service residential land stock situated along Lekki-Epe Expressway. It has a topography perfect for residents seeking a tranquil and natural environment. ITUNU Residential reflects the evergreen land in Aiyetoro, Ibeju-Lekki LGA. This residence is carefully developed to provide serenity, recreation, and natural appeal to its residents.

“Realtors and prospective investors of Itunu Residential can easily key into the growth opportunity the project offers over the next 24 months. Realtors can sell online and receive their commission transparently and easily, and also encourage low-to-middle income earners who want to benefit from the value appreciation of Itunu Residential land stock to buy from as little as 1 Square meter using Squareroof.”

Speaking on the partnership, Kessiena Majemite, the founder and CEO of Squareroof expressed excitement saying, “Our vision at Squareroof is to make real estate investable for first-timers, particularly low and middle-income earners. We are happy to announce that Squareroof Marketplace is Live – to make it easy as possible to discover vetted and investable development land and property stock by credible real estate developers.”

Veritasi is a premium real estate company providing marketing, advisory and developmental services across the real estate value chain in Nigeria. The company’s vision is to be a world-class real estate development company driven by value innovation and optimum service to deliver affordable homes.

Squareroof is a digital real estate brokerage marketplace that facilitates real-time transactions between real estate developers and investors.