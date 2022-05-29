The Minister of Youth and sports, Mr. Sunday Dare has been urged to urgently reconsider youths and sports development through grassroots tournaments.

The charge was given as a means of curtailing political thuggery ahead of the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Speaking during a novelty match organised by Frapapa a sports betting company with a new outlet in Ikorodu, a Senior lecturer of the Lagos State University, LASU, and Chairman of Ipakodo all starts, Dr. Abiodun Fatai said there is a need for the Mr. Sunday Dare to reconsider youths and talent development across Nigeria through grassroots tournaments.

According to him: “The initiative by Frapapa is unique and should be encouraged by the Minister of youths and sports as it affords Nigeria the opportunity to be able to discover talents and bring young people together in terms of engaging them in productive activities where they would be able to display their sporting talents.

“It is a very good initiative aimed at developing grassroots football. There is a need for the government to create a platform where young people would be engaged in sporting activities.”

On his part, the assistant operation manager of Frapapa, Usman Usuf said, “Going by the current reality in Nigeria, our target is to get youths across Nigeria engaged meaningfully that would have a ripple effect in their immediate families.

We thought it wise to engage the community youths which is what we are set to achieve across Nigeria.”