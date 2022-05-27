By Jacob Ajom

In advancing its commitment to strengthening youth engagement, deepening sports development, and promoting talents, Leadway, a foremost financial services provider, has entered into a sponsorship agreement with Sporting Lagos Football Club, a debutant in the Nigerian National League (NNL).

The season-long sponsorship includes delighting the fans on match days.

This aligns with Leadway’s philosophy of contributing to individual growth, especially the youths, promoting local content, and bolstering economic advancement in its immediate community, the country, and Africa at large.

Group Chief Marketing Officer, Leadway Holdings, Mr. Olusakin Labeodan, stated that the sponsorship is in line with Leadway’s corporate objective of strategically creating value by harnessing the talents and potentials of individuals.

“We are delighted to partner with the Sporting Lagos FC team to change the face of sports in Nigeria. The impact and importance of sports, especially football, to the Nigerian youth is beyond the peripheral. Sports have become a platform for youth to express, engage, incubate and develop their talents.”

Sporting Lagos Football Club is the brainchild of Shola Akinlade, Co-Founder/CEO of Paystack, Nigeria’s leading online payment platform and a wholly owned subsidiary of Stripe. Sporting Lagos is a community effort to build something enduring that creates opportunities for millions of young Nigerians. The team currently plays in the Nigeria National League (NNL) and is seeking promotion to the first division of Nigerian professional football.

Prior to this sponsorship, Leadway has been involved in supporting youth participation in several sporting activities such as lawn and table tennis, basketball, cycling and athletics, working with credible organizations such as Ikoyi Club and Cycology to mention but a few.