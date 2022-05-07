.

•As Tinubu, Osinbajo, Gbajabiamila, Aregbesola, Fashola, Fayemi, others meet in Lagos

•Bakare, Bankole absent

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Pioneer Interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and former governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande has said that the southwest geo-political zone of the country would produce the next president saying the region was united.

Chief Akande who stated this at the end of a crucial South-West APC Elders meeting with presidential, gubernatorial and National Assembly aspirants from the zone said, “the South West is united for the presidency to come to the south-west in the next general polls.” He explained that the stakeholders had a fruitful, mutual deliberation. The meeting, held at Lagos House, Marina behind closed doors, lasted for over two hours

According to Akande, “We are united as we will ensure that the presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will come to South-West in 2023. We had a fruitful, mutual discussion.”

According to an inside source, “the issue of betrayal was put to rest as the elders affirmed that everyone who desires to run for any political office whatsoever is not encumbered in any way at all.” The leaders and the aspirants all agreed to conduct a rancour-free campaign.

The meeting also resolved that name-calling and other personal attacks should no longer be encouraged by aspirants and their supporters.

While commending the Vice President, being the highest-ranking public officer from South West extraction for a job well done, inside sources disclosed that the APC elders stated categorically that all the aspirants had the right to aspire to be President. But, they enjoined all aspirants to exhibit the ‘Omoluabi’ ethos in their politicking by shunning divisive rhetorics.

While stating that consultations with them would be a continuous exercise, the meeting admonished the aspirants to queue behind whoever amongst them that eventually emerges as the party’s candidate, stating that the cohesion of the South West must be sacrosanct.

The meeting had been convened by the first Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande and a former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Segun Osoba, both of whom served as Co-Conveners.

Present at the meeting were the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, former Lagos State Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi and Lagos State Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, who is the host

Also at the meeting, apart from the aspirants were the former Governor of Lagos State and Works and Housing Minister Mr Babatunde Fashola, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief Niyi Adebayo, Governors Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State and Governor Oyetola of Osun State. Others included former Osun State Governor and Interior Minister Rauf Aregbesola and the APC National Secretary Otunba Iyiola Omisore.

Aregbesola, who arrived in Osinbajo’s convoy at about 6.45 pm, was the first person to storm out of the meeting. Tinubu, after the meeting, also stayed back to have a light dinner with some caucus members of his campaign team.

