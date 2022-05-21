.

Dayo Johnson Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has said that migration of public service from analogue to full digitalisation will make it smarter and faster for better service delivery.

Akeredolu said this in Akure during the opening ceremony of the South-West Head of Service Summit with the theme of the summit was “Rethinking Civil Service in a Digital World”.

Speaking through his deputy, Hon Lucky Ayedatiwa, Akeredolu said ” so, a matter of urgency, the focus of the service must be on resource generation and effective resource management, emphasising value for money and achieving more with fewer resources.

“The public service must become receptive to global best practices and apply them to enable our people to continue to enjoy dividends of good governance.

“And one of the surest ways of achieving this is the digitalisation of government operations.

“Technology must be fully deployed to generate more resources, identify and block loopholes and optimise service delivery in our respective bureaucracies in the southwest geo-political zone.

”I must emphasise the need for the rebirth of our zone in the Nigeria equation. We must put our shoulders to the wheel to ensure that good legacies and vision bequeathed to us by political forebearers are preserved and expanded,” he said.

Akeredolu said his administration would continue to support the growth of the public service through innovation and technology for efficient service delivery

In his remarks, Ondo State Head of Service, Pastor John Adeyemo, said that “it is high time the service leveraged on technology to assist the political authorities to achieve a responsive governance system.

Adeyemo assured the governor of diligence and improved service delivery in all sectors of public service.

The Director-General Dawn Commission, Mr Seye Oyeleye, said the continued participation of the head of the service signposts their support for regional integration and professionalism.