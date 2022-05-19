…Accuse Buhari of criminal silence

By Steve Oko

Youths from Southern Nigeria and Middle Belt, have sought the urgent intervention of the United Nations over killings targeted at Christians in Nigeria particularly those living in the Northern region.

The youths who spoke under the aegis of Coalition of Southern and Middle Belt Youth Leaders Assembly, COSMBYLA, an umbrella body of all the youth groups in the South East, South South, South West and Middle Belt regions, accused President Muhammadu Buhari of keeping criminal silence over the persecution of Christians in the country.

They spoke on the heels of the recent burning to death of a Christian student of Sokoto College of Education, Deborah Yakubu; and the bomb targeted at school children at the Christian dominated Sabon Garri, Kano State.

The Southern youth leaders alleged that the failure of the President to come hard on the Killers of Yakubu was very disturbing, and would act as morale booster to the perpetrators.

They blamed the recent suicide bombing in Kano on the failure of the Federal Government to decisively deal with the killers of the female Christian student in Sokoto burnt alive by Muslim fanatics for alleged blasphemy.

COSMBYLA joint statement was signed by its Leader, Hon. Goodluck Ibem

President General, who also doubles as the President General of Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL); Terrence Kuanum Coordinator, Forum of Middle Belt Youth Presidents ; Shittu Waheed, Coordinator, South West Youth Leaders Forum (SWYLF); and Tito Zokumor, President, South South Youth Forum (SSYF).

The statement made available to Vanguard read in part:”We call on the United Nations and the international community to come to the aid of Nigerians as Christians have been marked for extinction under the very watchful eyes of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The silence of President Muhammadu Buhari over the murder of Deborah Yakubu is a tacit support to her unlawful killing which has emboldened the killers and their likes to embark on a killing spree because the President’s silence to such barbaric act is a yes and support of their unlawful actions.

“This is the first time since our independence as a nation, that an elected President will not condemn and ensure the arrest and prosecution of those individuals who took the life of another unlawfully in broad daylight.

“Actions they say speak louder than voice. The body language of Buhari is a direct support to his kinsmen to kill more Christians anywhere they are in the North. His actions is a testament to that fact.

“Nigeria is truly sitting on a keg of gunpowder for electing Buhari as her President who has no respect for human life and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which he swore to protect.

“It is the height of wickedness for anyone to target school children for a bomb attack.

“This confirms to doubting Thomases that President Buhari has brought our once glorious nation to her knees which is now used as a good example of a failed state. Really sad indeed!.

“We are aware that the reason why Sabon Garri was targeted for the bomb attack by the suicide bomber and his sponsors is because that area of the state is densely populated by Southerners who are mostly christians.

“From what is happening and the intels available to us, we are aware that the bomb attack is connected to the alleged blasphemy by Deborah Yakubu who was Killed by her own classmates, schoolmates and other muslim extremists in Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto State.

“For a very long time, we have not heard of any bomb blast or bomb attack but for Sabon Garri area that is mostly populated by Christians and Southerners smacks of a conspiracy to attack children of Christians and Southerners in the State. The is surely a correlation between what happened in Sokoto to the bomb blast in Kano state. “