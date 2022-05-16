.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Troops of 34 Brigade Obinze on Monday, May 16, 2022, neutralized four members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN), in a fierce encounter that ensued at Amaifeke and Ihioma in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State.

A statement by the Director, Army Public Relations Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu said, “The terrorists were taken while shooting sporadically, threatening lives and property of innocent citizens.

“The irate dissident’s opened fire on sighting the patrol team, who were out to ensure safety and security of lives and property of citizens.

“The vigilant troops engaged the criminals and neutralized four of them, while others succumbed to the superior firepower of the troops and escaped from the scene.

“Items recovered from the encounter, include one pump action shot gun, 10 live cartridges, one Hilux truck, which was reported, snatched at gunpoint, yesterday by the irredentists, mobile handsets and charms.

“Members of the public are please enjoined to provide credible information on the movement of the criminal elements to security agencies, whenever sighted in their communities.”

