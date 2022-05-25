Somolu residents reject Lagos lawmaker's 5th term attempt

By Dapo Akinrefon

Some residents of Somolu area of Lagos State, on Wednesday, warned the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to disqualify Mr. Rotimi Olowo from contesting the Somolu Constituency 1 seat in the Lagos State House of Assembly.



The residents, under the aegis of Concerned Somolu People, from Bajulaye to APC Secretariat at Onipanu, insisted that if the APC fails to heed their call and allow Olowo to participate in the primaries, they may be forced to work against the ruling in the general elections.



They insisted that Olowo, who had been a member of the House of Assembly since 2007, cannot represent them again for a fifth term in the House of Assembly.



The residents wondered why the lawmaker would make a U-turn after declaring interest and buying the nomination and expression of interest forms to contest for the House of Representatives.



Speaking with newsmen on behalf of the protesters, an apex leader in the area, Apostle Abraham Durojaiye said: “We have had enough of Rotimi Olowo. He has been in the House of Assembly since 2007 and he had initially openly declared interest in going to represent Somolu Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives. During the declaration, he said Lagos was too small for him to continue to operate.



“Maybe because he has seen that he cannot defeat the incumbent member of the House of Representatives, he has now started campaigning to return to the House of Assembly and he has been giving money out to some leaders to achieve this.

READ ALSO:



“We are calling on the leadership of the APC not to allow Olowo to participate in the House of Assembly primaries because we know he would want to buy the delegates with money. But if they refuse to stop him and he gets the ticket, we will wait for them in the general elections and vote against the party.



“We want younger people to also represent us. We are no longer with Olowo in the House of Assembly, he should give space for others, especially the younger candidates who have also bought the forms.”



Olowo, had recently, at an empowerment programme he organized, said that operating at the state level was too small for him, hence his reason for taking a shot at the Federal House of Representatives.

Vanguard News Nigeria