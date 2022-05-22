By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Anambra State House of Assembly has described the murder of Hon Okechukwu Okoye, the member representing Aguata 11 constituency as heartbreaking, expressing rude shock over the incident.

Okoye was kidnapped a week ago by gunmen in Aguata and his head was found along Nnobi road in Idemili South local government area of the state.

Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon.Uche Okafor, in a statement in Awka described the late Okoye as one of the outspoken and articulated lawmakers in the state legislature.

According to him, the legislative institution in the state had lost a quality member, recalling the late Okoye’s sense of humour, hospitality and commitment to duty.

Noting that his demise would surely be felt in the House of Assembly, the Speaker urged Governor Chukwuma Soludo not to relent in his efforts towards achieving maximum security of lives and property of Anambra people.

He also called on well-meaning citizens of the state to join hands with the governor in securing the state, even as he commiserated with Okoye’s immediate family, his kinsman, Governor Soludo and the entire Isuofia community.

“On behalf of the members of the State House of Assembly and the entire legislature, I enjoin you to take solace in the fact that the short but eventful life of the late Hon.Okoye was full of quality service to God and humanity,” the Speaker said.