Gov Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra has described the May 20 killing of pregnant Harira Jubril and her four children by unidentified assailants as “barbaric and unacceptable”.

Harira Jubril hailed from Adamawa State. She, along with her kids, was killed for no reason. The eldest of the children was nine years old.

Others aged between two and 7 years.

Soludo, in a statement signed by Mr Christian Aburime, his Chief Press Secretary on Tuesday vowed to fish out the perpetrators and ensure they were dealt with according to law.

He said that all law-abiding Nigerians, irrespective of tribe or religion, were entitled to reside and or do business in any part of the country, including the Southeast and in Anambra without fear of unlawful harassment, molestation or attack of any kind, under any guise by anyone or group.

He said “no group or Nigerian is justified to harass, attack or kill any citizen of Nigeria or anyone resident in Nigeria under any guise whatsoever unless in lawful execution of a court sentence.

“Perpetrators of these heinous atrocities and their sponsors are testing the resolve of the Government and people of Anambra State, but I assure you that efforts are underway to fish out and bring to justice whoever is behind the criminal activities.

“All Nigerians living or doing business in Anambra are assured, of the resolve of the State government to ensure adequate protection of their lives and properties at all times,” he stated.

In an earlier statement, Soludo deplored a report by Daily Trust that drew attention to the killings of the woman and others from the northern part of the country.

Soludo said the slant of the report that painted ethno-religious killings going on in the state was misleading and unacceptable to the government.

According to him, the slant of the report can stir anger and disaffection in other parts of the country.

“The report is totally unacceptable and inimical to the unity and progress of the nation.

“The Government of Anambra hereby states that the report is not only sensational but misleading and should be immediately retracted to reflect the real situation on ground.

“It is on record that Anambra people and those from other parts of the country, particularly the North, who live and do business in the State, not only share common values, but have always lived at peace with each other in the State.

“The Gov. Soludo’s administration has not only demonstrated commitment in tackling insecurity, but has continuously reassured both indigenes and non-indigenes in the State of their protection and safety,” he said.

He said that the insecurity across the country was general and that there were no targeted ethnic or religious killings in Anambra State.

The governor said that Anambra indigenes had suffered more casualties as a result of the unfortunate killings.

Soludo said that he would continue to work for the good and progress of all and sundry in Anambra.