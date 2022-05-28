By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

ANAMBRA State governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has said that his administration would continue to promote the rights and privileges of Anambra children.

Speaking at this year’s Children’s Day celebration at Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, Soludo called for the strengthening of support systems for the child in the best possible way.

The governor, who took the salute during the children’s march past, expressed the belief that the celebration would re-orientate the children and aid their development.

He noted that if it is done across tribal and religious lines, the Nigerian child would be able to reach his full potential as the future leader of the nation.

He added that with the measures put in place by his administration, children in all Anambra schools would be back to school every Monday, which he observed, has been bastardized by the sit-at-home exercise.

According to him, while the children have responsibilities for their future, it is the primary responsibility of government to ensure that they walk the streets freely. He also called on parents to re-evaluate parent-child relationships, especially as children were easy prey in the hands of anti-social agents.