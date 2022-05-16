.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra on Monday called for the immediate and unconditional release of Mr Okechukwu Okoye, member representing Aguata 2 in the House of Assembly and his campaign director.

Gunmen abducted Okoye and his campaign director, Mr Cyril Chiegboka, on Sunday.

In a statement issued by Mr Christian Aburime, his Chief Press Secretary, Soludo condemned the abduction and increasing wave of insecurity in Anambra.

“The governor condemns the spate of insecurity across the state in recent times where innocent citizens have been attacked or killed.

“This is happening at a period when government is already reaching out to critical stakeholders for the restoration of peace and security to the state,’’ Aburime stated.

Soludo noted the spike in kidnapping and killing of innocent citizens and the undermining of the sanctity of lives in the state.

He said no one or group had the right to take human life with impunity, Aburime also stated.

The governor expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy with families of those who had lost their loved ones and property directly or indirectly.

“My government is doing everything possible in collaboration with security agencies to restore peace and security to the state in accordance with the law,’’ Soludo was quoted as saying.

