Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, Thursday, May 5, 2022 continued his engagements with stakeholders across the State.

The Governor today met with Landlords in Onitsha at Sharon House by All Saints Anglican Cathedral to dialogue on issues confronting the metropolis.

Landlords who attended the strategic meeting include those from Omagba Phases One and Two, GRA Onitsha Zone, Housing Estate, American Quarters, Trans-Nkisi, among others.

Governor Soludo said until recently Onitsha was one of the biggest commercial cities in Africa. He regretted that the city is almost ‘dead’ as a result of the decadence that had set in.

Governor Soludo reiterated that Onitsha, once reputed as the City in South Eastern Nigeria with the largest market in West Africa has lost that prominent position, as new businesses and investments are now moving to other neighbouring states.

He stated further that this has grossly affected the value of productive assets in the city, but added that landlords will benefit more if the city is reclaimed with new investments coming in as it will ultimately add value to their assets.

The Governor also revealed to his audience that in developed world, cities are planned to include pedestrians’ walkways, provision of convenience in public spaces, provision of relaxation spots for people to relax and enjoy.

He emphasised that his administration will restore law and order as well as re-enact the Onitsha master plan, restore the Greater Onitsha water scheme, digitilize lands and assets in Anambra State, among others.

Governor Soludo also spoke about the on-going desilting of sakamori drainage. He said there are buildings obstructing the free flow of flood water and added that such illegal developers who were given two weeks of grace, risked demolition.

Governor Soludo reassured that no person in Anambra markets, roads and elsewhere will be allowed to collect money acruable to government as revenue. He reiterated that such monies will paid directly into the government coffers.

He called on the Landlords and stakeholders to support and cooperate with the government in its determination to restore Onitsha back to its past glory.

The Governor assured that if Onitsha is resurrected, Anambra State will be unstoppable in terms of the immense economic gains that will accrue to the people and government.

He concluded that the ultimate goal is to make living and shopping in Onitsha a pleasurable experience for all.

Some Landlords and stakeholders who spoke during the meeting include; the Chairman of Stakeholders in Onitsha North, Chief Albert Okechukwu Ibekwe, Dr. Oge Adinu, Rex-Wilson Anyaora, Azubuike Azor, Okechukwu Ibekwe, among others.

In their separate speeches, they outlined some of the challenges and suggested some immediate and long term solutions such as construction of cemetery, government intervention at the Nkisi-Aroli, nipping of insecurity in the bud, dualization of GRA 3-3 road, social re-orientation, construction of flyover at Ogidi market, setting up of dedicated enforcement team, among others.