By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state was Thursday evening reelected as the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 General elections.

The governor was the sole aspirant in the exercise that took place inside the Banquet Hall of the government house, where 965 delegates are expected to vote for him.

Chairman Governorship/ House of Assembly primaries sent by the national leadership of the party from Abuja, Prof Emmanuel Dandaura led the team that supervised the election.