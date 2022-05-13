Late Deborah Samuel

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria, Youth Wing, on Friday, petitioned the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali, over the killing of Miss Deborah Yakubu, a 200-level Home Economics student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto, North-West Nigeria.

Recall that an irate mob reportedly attacked the female student, killed her and burnt her ablaze on May 12 for insisting that her class WhatsApp group should be strictly for academic purposes.

However, the youth wing of CAN (YOWICAN) alleged that the killing of its members for inexplicable reasons had persisted unabated.



He, therefore, called for in-depth investigation into the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate lynching and burning of Deborah.

In the petition written by its national chairman, Mr. Belusochukwu Enwere, the CAN youth wing, said, “We humbly write on behalf of YOWICAN, the umbrella body that coordinates and oversees the affairs of all the Christian Youths in Nigeria, over the barbaric killing of Deborah Samuel Yakubu by her fellow students, over a comment on WhatsApp group platform.

“Prior to her demise, the deceased was a two hundred level student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education Sokoto.

“Information reaching us from reliable sources, including friends, students and close family members, reveal that Miss Deborah Samuel Yakubu was tortured, stoned, lynched and gruesomely murdered and her body subsequently set ablaze as a result of comment she made in her departmental group WhatsApp platform, which her killers alleged to have blasphemed Prophet Muhammed.

“We as well gathered that the acts of killing of our members for inexplicable and most times flimsy reasons, have persisted unabated and has been largely kept away from the Christian fold and the general public by the perpetrators who appear to be working as a syndicate with some affiliation to the dreaded Boko Haram and ISIS, before this unfortunate episode that happened in Sokoto State.

“Sir, we heard that only two people were arrested while over 200 students participated in committing this crime. We hope this is not a way to sweep this matter under the carpet.

“The unlawful and dastardly action of the perpetrators must not only be condemned by all right-thinking people, but the Police, Department of Security services, the Minister of Education must fish them out, prosecute them as it is expected.

“Our prayers: It is in the light of the foregoing that we as leaders and representatives of the Christian youth body, to which Miss Deborah Samuel Yakubu is a dedicated member, hereby petitions that you use your good offices to cause an in-depth investigation into the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate lynching and burning of our sister in the most degrading and inhuman manner; in order to ensure justice for Late Miss Deborah Samuel Yakubu, especially the role played by her fellow students whose faces are shown clearly in the viral video circulating online, showcasing her last moments in the hands of her killers. Deborah deserves nothing but justice and we believe in your capacity at enthroning justice in this case, by bringing the perpetrators to book.

“We acknowledge and commend the restraint of the Christian students of the College who refused to retaliate in the face of provocation on those who murdered their colleague.

“We warn that the vampires in religious garments not to push the country into a religious war.

“Thank you, Sir, in anticipation of a speedy investigation.”