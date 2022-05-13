By Ebunoluwa Sessou

RENEWAL of vehicle particulars, roadworthiness certificates and other vehicle existing documents can now be done with the launch of a platform called ‘Plate Detect’, which is expected to address vehicle documentation in Lagos and Nasarawa States.

The ‘Plate Detect’, an innovation of Soft Alliance, is said to create convenience for getting vehicle particulars, and avoiding paying fines as well as getting embarrassed by policemen and various agencies when a car owner is found with incomplete particulars. This can now be seamlessly done with the aid of technology. Speaking on the initiative, product specialist, Saidat Adebule, said the platform was brought in place to get rid of the frustration of being flagged down by policemen due to incomplete particulars.

According to her, the three core objectives of the platform are to verify the registration status of vehicles, vehicle insurance, and roadworthiness certificates of vehicles. Also, operations manager, Tunji Adeleke, stated that there have been collaborations with various agencies to access details of vehicles in order to verify their status. He also stated that the platform helps to pay fines, bills for renewals of vehicle particulars and also the added feature of an auto-reminder to remind one of the documents expiring soon.

In his part, deputy director, Solutions Delivery, Ayodeji Lawrence, said that the platform also allows for the renewal of particulars before expiration at the car owner’s convenience, adding that car owners are only expected to use the website with the vehicle’s registration number. Lawrence also highlighted partnerships with some insurance companies and various agencies pertaining to vehicle particulars validation to come on board as they progress.

He said the platform was secure as they did not have access to personal databases of individuals except the plate number of the vehicle being used, stressing that they operated on ALPR, a system that can identify the vehicle owner by using a licence plate number while no other personal information is being given out. On his part, Babatunde Ojumu, director of technical services, listed other services that would be released including clocking of time, video analytics, identification of offenders, etc., as more collaboration comes to play.