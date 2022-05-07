By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Family members of kidnapped former Head of Department ( HOD) with the Kaduna Polytechnic ( KADPOLY), Engineer Ramatu Abarshi, have alleged that stories that emanated from the social media on the kidnap incidence is almost jeopardizing the lives of Ramatu and her daughter.

It was alleged that the bandits were demanding N100 million ransom for their release.

Vanguard has reported that the Engineer, her daughter and a chartered commercial driver were kidnapped by bandits a fortnight ago, on their way to Kaduna after visiting some rural communities where they distributed Ramadan gifts to locals.

A source had said that ” they were kidnapped by bandits near Kasuwan Magani in Kajuru Local Government Area, after a humanitarian service at Mariri community in Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna State on 24 April, 2022.”

“She runs her Barkindo-Rahama Initiative and often distributes household items to the poor and orphans , especially ahead of the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.”

“The Engineer and her daughter are still being held by the bandits although we are still negotiating. “

” We don’t want to comment on the issue because the various stories reported on social media on the incident almost jeopardized their lives,” he said.