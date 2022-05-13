By Moses Nosike

Afro-pop singer and performer, Small Doctor, and super talented disc jockey, DJ YK Mule have been billed alongside MC Hardvantage and Karkakey to headline the next edition of the Goldberg Takeover Party scheduled to hold in Akure, Ondo State.

The event which is scheduled to be held at the Fatherland Theme Park, NEPA Area, Akure will thrill consumers to a night of premium enjoyment, recognising and celebrating their hard work.

Partygoers are sure to enjoy a fusion of traditional and modern expressions of music delivered by the performing artistes. The show will also see two of Akure’s disc jockeys, DJ Bobwhy and DJ Tanziro, battle it for a chance to be crowned DJ king by the brand. Other activities set to engage consumers include raffle draws and fun games where consumers will win exciting prizes.

The Goldberg Takeover Party Akure is the third edition of the series of takeover parties that will be held across different cities in Nigeria this year 2022. Ibadan and Warri had hosted the first and second editions of the party respectively.

To join the conversation and experience the event, follow the hashtag #GoldbergTakeoverParty on social media.