By Vincent Ujumadu

THE sit -at- home in the South East geopolitical zone entered the third day yesterday with the economy of the area on its knees, forcing the Civil Society Organizations, CSOs, in Anambra State to ask President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene immediately or be prepared for a court action by the groups.

Yesterday’s sit at home was obeyed to the extent that the police blocked the road leading to the Anambra State secretariat in Awka, such that even workers who wanted to go to work could not access their offices.

As usual, banks and markets were closed, while vehicular movement was virtually absent.

Leader of Anambra Civil Society Network (ACSONET), a platform for citizens and non state actors, Prince Chris Azor said the renewed violent attacks and killings in targeted areas of the state, resulting in arson and wanton destruction of lives and property could no longer be tolerated.

Azor lamented lamented that the President had not shown any visible and tangible concern amidst widely reported incidents of insecurity in Anambra State and the entire South East geopolitical zone.

He said: “Mr President is the Commander in Chief of the Nigera Armed Forces and de facto Chief Security Officer of the Federation. Again, security is on the exclusive list of the Constitution of the Federal Republic (as amended.

The President should therefore, take full responsibility if anything goes wrong security wise in any part of the country.

“The network of citizens is prepared to sue the President if he fails to address the ugly situation with the urgency it deserves

“Anambra State has been recording renewed violent attacks from hoodlums even after the visit of Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo’s visit to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in custody.

“Governor Soludo convoked a peace and security summit within two weeks of his inauguration. He followed it up with onboarding a security and peace committee. He has also, held several engagement meetings with the security apparatchik, traditional institution, town and market unions, youth, women, civil society and sundry stakeholders, all aimed at finding lasting solution to insecurity and restoring peace and prosperity in the state, and the southeast zone, yet the problem has persisted”

Another concerned indigene of the state wondered why the insecurity situation had become more pronounced in Anambra than Abia which is the home state of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

According to him,with the recent happenings, including burning down of state -owned assets and the recent threat by some faceless people to attack 10 local governments, one cannot help but ask some questions.

He added: “After thorough reflections, I came to the conclusion that these people have an agenda against Anambra people from all indications. This is no longer an agitation. “They want to bring Anambra State down and it seems they’re winning. Anambra State is fast becoming a ghost state losing her pride of place as a business hub and light of the nation.

“Schools are closed for three days running and our kids are wasting away whereas schools are open in other states.

“Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu and all our other fallen heroes will be turning restlessly in their graves when they behold the ugly spectacle that Anambra State has become.

“We should not allow miscreants to overrun this state and regulate our very existence. How can we suddenly become docile in the face of tyranny? Gathering under mango trees to eat, drink and enjoy small talks on weekdays when our fellows in other states are busy doing their businesses has become part of our lives.

“Our kids wake up in the morning and play till evening when their mates in other states are busy in their classrooms studying”

“It is high time we took back our schools, our markets, our businesses and our lives”.