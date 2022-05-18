By Chinonso Alozie

Economic activities on Wednesday in Owerri and its environs were shut down over the sit-at-home order issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, following the appearance of their detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu, in the Federal High court, in Abuja.

Vanguard gathered in Owerri that the streets of the state capital were deserted.



At the time of filing this report, banks, shops and markets were all shut down. The transportation companies and Schools closed for business and the major streets of Owerri were empty.



Some of the streets include; Wethedral, Tetlow, Akwakuma, Amakohia, Mbari, Egbu, and MCC/Uratta roads, including the Owerri-Okigwe, Owerri-Portharcourt, Owerri-Aba and Owerri-Onitsha roads.

Some of the residents who spoke to Vanguard said they had earlier gone to the markets last Tuesday to buy the foodstuff that they would use on the day of the sit-at-home.



Among them, he said his name was Uchenna Mbakwe, a trader at the Relief Market, in Owerri, said: I went to the market on Tuesday to buy food items because nobody will go out. It is because of fear of attack that we did not go out. it is so bad as I am talking to you now.”



Also, a teacher with a private school in the World Bank area of Owerri, who introduced herself as Mrs Ifeoma Okafor, noted, “People have decided to stay at home because of fear and that it was on Monday that she took her two children to the village and decided to stay in the town with her husband until the sit-at-home issues were all over.”