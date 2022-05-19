.

With the sit-at-home in the southeast geopolitical zone entering the third day yesterday the Civil Society Organizations, CSOs, in Anambra State have asked President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene immediately or be prepared for court action by the groups.

Yesterday’s sit at home was obeyed to the extent that the police blocked the road leading to the Anambra State secretariat in Awka, such that even workers who wanted to go to work could not access their offices.

As usual, banks and markets were closed, while the vehicular movement was virtually absent.

Leader of Anambra Civil Society Network (ACSONET), a platform for citizens and non-state actors, Prince Chris Azor said the renewed violent attacks and killings in targeted areas of the state, resulting in arson and wanton destruction of lives and property could no longer be tolerated.

Azor lamented that the President had not shown any visible and tangible concern amidst widely reported incidents of insecurity in Anambra State and the entire southeast geopolitical zone.

He said: “Mr President is the Commander in Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces and de facto Chief Security Officer of the Federation. Again, security is on the exclusive list of the Constitution of the Federal Republic (as amended.

The President should, therefore, take full responsibility if anything goes wrong security-wise in any part of the country.

“The network of citizens is prepared to sue the President if he fails to address the ugly situation with the urgency it deserves

“Anambra State has been recording renewed violent attacks from hoodlums even after the visit of Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo visited Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in custody.

“Governor Soludo convoked a peace and security summit within two weeks of his inauguration. He followed it up by onboarding a security and peace committee. He has also, held several engagement meetings with the security apparatchik, traditional institutions, town and market unions, youth, women, civil society, and sundry stakeholders, all aimed at finding a lasting solution to insecurity and restoring peace and prosperity in the state, and the southeast zone, yet the problem has persisted”