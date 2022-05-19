.

Streets in Enugu metropolis were deserted by people, including notorious police checkpoints that used to witness security presence on ordinary days of the week.

A heavy police patrol was however seen in isolated parts of the city with each police truck carrying over ten policemen armed to the teeth.

All major and minor economic activities were paralyzed, including banks, government establishments, markets, and artisan concerns.

Nevertheless, a car was reportedly set ablaze in the early morning at Oye-Emene, an Enugu suburb that is home to the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu.

A resident of Emene, Obinna Nnamchi confirmed to our correspondent that the vehicle was set ablaze in the wee hours of Wednesday, stating that he could not tell who set the vehicle ablaze.

The southeast states have observed sit-at-home from Monday up to Wednesday as a result of a viral audio message by one Sinbad, who has reportedly been arrested by the security agents in Anambra State.

A factional leader of IPOB and Chief of Auto-pilot, Simon Ekpa, had also from far away Finland ordered the southeast people to stay at home from 16th to 20th of May.

The Kanu-led IPOB had however distanced themselves from the Ekpa order, stating that ‘Biafrans’ should only observe sit-at-home on May 18.

When contacted, the Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe asked our correspondent to give him time to verify if a vehicle was razed in Emene.

Vanguard News Nigeria