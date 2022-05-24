.

By Miftaudeen Raji

Former Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State and presidential aspirant on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC has raised the alarm that operatives of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have denied him from participating in the APC Presidential screening.

Vanguard gathered that operatives of the EFCC had earlier today laid a siege to the residence of Okorocha, but details of their visit were not disclosed, barely 24 hours after he hosted some presidential aspirants on the alleged political alliance.

Also read

Okorocha, who addressed pressmen in his Maitama district of Abuja residence, simply said, “The operatives of the EFCC have not allowed me to go for the screening.”

The ruling APC had postponed the screening of its presidential aspirants earlier slated for Monday, May 23 to May 24 Tuesday and May 25 Wednesday (Today and tomorrow).

Recall that the party has postponed its presidential screening twice, violating its timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 general election.

Vanguard News Nigeria