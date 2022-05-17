.

…Vice President, First Lady, Governors, Ministers and Other Eminent Nigerians Attend Ceremony

…”Award Will Spur Us To Do More Good Work To Gombe People ”— Gov. Yahaya

For turning the people’s electoral hopes and expectations into tangible realities with attendant remarkable socio-economic development of his State, the Board of Editors and Management of Leadership Newspapers formally conferred on Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, the Leadership Governor of the Year 2021.

The Governor of the Year Award was bestowed on Governor Inuwa Yahaya at a well attended and colourful ceremony on Tuesday 2021 during the Annual Conference and Awards themed ‘Resetting Nigeria: Culture, Politics, Geography and the Role of Big Ideas held at the prestigious International Conference Centre, Abuja.

The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, also an award recipient, led the galaxy of stars, which included Governors, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, members of the National Assembly and host of other heads of agencies and captains of Industries.

Extolling the virtues of Inuwa Yahaya before handing over the award insignia to him, the organisers noted that the Gombe Governor “true to the people’s hopes, the governor has not disappointed them. Governor Yahaya has brought his vision, passion, humanity, pedigree and above all, his dexterity and Midas touch to bear on governance in the state’s socio-economic landscape. Across all the 11 local government areas of the state, there is a congruence of opinion that he is indeed the right man for the job.”

The Management of Leadership opined that Inuwa is indeed, from people’s opinion, the right man for the job.

He was praised for repositioning the State on the path of sustainable economic growth, rebuilding the decrepit infrastructure, development of agriculture and health sectors,empowering the youths and the women and maintaining relative peace in the state.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya, though modest in mien, remarked that he was happy with the honour bestowed on him, saying it is an encouragement to do more for Gombe State.

Fielding questions from Journalists after the ceremony, Governor said that the determination to place Gombe State among the best states in Nigeria and the passion to fulfill all his campaign promises to his beloved people are his driving force.

He said the encouragement and support given to him by his people have resulted in many firsts and many bests for Gombe State.

He said Gombe has been adjudged the best State in the Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria as well as the safest and most peaceful and still aiming for higher attainments.

Promising not to relent on his efforts, Governor Yahaya said the Award is an inspiring tonic to aspire for greater socio-economic heights for Gombe State.

Apart from Vice President Osinbajo, Governors of Bauchi, Sokoto and Ekiti States, Minister of FCT, National Assembly members, traditional rulers and heads of government agencies were in attendance.

Retinue of Government functionaries, political associates, friends and well-wishers of Governor Inuwa Yahaya attended the ceremony with a refreshingly overwhelmingly presence as a mark of solidarity to the Leadership Governor of the Year.