Kurvilla and Landstuhl is a top-notch luxury home based in Germany.

The beautiful villa which is located below the medieval castle in the heart of Nanstein Landstuhl, Germany’s most astonishing ancient city is owned by Nigerian-American Victor Chiagoziem Aruwah.

It is convenient to reach from anywhere within the city, either by walk from the busy mall or the train station.

Read Also:

Help us return to our ancestral homes, over 2million Benue IDPs cry to FG

Adron Homes gives back to her landlords in celebration of 10th year anniversary

Help us return to our ancestral homes, over 2million Benue IDPs cry to FG

The beautiful edifice is home to luxury and comfort for any traveler wishing to have a feel of Germany’s hospitality in a well serene and peaceful environment.

Kurvilla & Landstuhl luxury home was build in 1896.It is under monument protection.

The Hotel Kurvilla is an accessible base for day-trips. It is close to the exit of the A6 and A62 motorways. The local Landstuhl S-Bahn (city rail) station takes you to Kaiserslautern and allows you to explore the Rhineland-Palatinate by public transport.

Hotel guests can park for free directly at the Kurvilla Hotel apartment

About Landstuhl: Acknowledged Resort town with a total population of over 8000 people. 18 km away from Kaiserslautern and close to the American Military Base.

Vanguard News Nigeria