By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, representing Kano Central Senatorial Zone, has suspended his earlier plan to announce decamping from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Kwankwasiyya led New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kano.

However, his spokesperson, Sule Ya’u Sule told newsmen today, Saturday that the declaration has been suspended from “today Saturday but is due to take place on Monday”.

The spokesman did not also mention the reason why the event was suspended but a few hours to the earlier announced time, Shekarau received a very strong delegation at his residence Friday evening, from the APC led by the state governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Earlier, the Director Social Media to Shekarau Ismaila Lamido issued an announcement that the event has been suspended.

“The event organised to take place on Saturday at Ibrahim Shekarau’s residence has been suspended and a new date will be announced soon.

“There are important arrangements that need to be completed by the state elders that include Rabiu Kwankwaso and Ibrahim Shekarau before a new date is announced” Lamido stated.

