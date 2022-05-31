Fitness expert Seyi Olusore otherwise known as Shedams, celebrated this year’s Children’s Day in grand style as he teamed up with Superyogo and Estol Africa.

Shedams designed the programme to reach out to over 2000 students and preach the gospel of child obesity under the tag “Shedams and the Kids”.

The event kicked off on Friday, May 6, 2022 at the Unilag Staff School, Akoka. The Shedams and the kids’ team ( Monalisa Stephen, Ify Anadu, Olamide Olutokun, and Mary I he) along with Superyogo team were welcomed by the Proprietress, Teachers and pupils of UNILAG Staff School.

The pupils were treated to exercises and also given a short lecture on how to keep and remain fit as a child.

The tour lasted throughout the month of May as Shedams and the Kids Team touched other schools like Purple Iris School in Ibeju Lekki, Legend School in Ogombo, and rounded off with Steadfast Foundation Girl’s Centre.

“It was indeed a grand tour of Nourishing Goodness creating awareness on Child Obesity with Superyogo,” he said, adding that “the participating pupils have successfully been exposed to the importance of keeping fit and maintaining life balance.”