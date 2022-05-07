By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government, through the State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, DSVA, has urged residents of Mushin Local Government Area of the state on the need to speak up against any form of sexual, domestic violence inorder to curb the menace.

Executive Secretary of DSVA, Mrs Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, gave the charge at the fifth local government town hall meeting to address the rising cases of domestic and sexual violence across the state.

The town hall meeting, themed:”It’s on us to End Sexual and Gender-Based Violence,” SGBV, came on the heels of the State Government’s resolve in heightening awareness about domestic and sexual violence among members of the community, informing them of the provisions of the laws and support services available for victims and survivors.

Addressing the gathering, the Vivour-Adeniyi, reeled out the statistics in the past years, highlighting the prevalence of SGBV in Mushin Local Government Area and the need for all participants present to join hands with government in the fight against Domestic and Sexual Violence.

The Chairman of Mushin Local Government, Emmanuel Bamigboye, represented by his Special Assistant, Mr. Babatunde Kehinde, also encouraged residents to speak-up if they are being molested sexually or domestically.

Also speaking at the town hall meeting, Mrs. Ronke Oyelakin, the Chairman of Child Protection Network, enlightened the audience on the various forms of sexual and gender based violence while urging people to stop victim blaming emphasizing that this could discourage victims from reporting incidences of violence.

Rather she encouraged residents of Mushin to be active bystanders and expose abusers.

Meanwhile, Dr Adeola Obasanya, Adolescent Focal Person of the Primary Health Care Board informed participants of the medical centres available to survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Mushin, some of which include Ayantuga PHC, Mushin PHC and Palm Avenue PHC. She charged sexual assault survivors to report immediately ( within 72 hours) to any of these hospitals to seek medical attention for free.

Over 200 stakeholders drawn from Community Development Association and Councils, Community Development Authorities, religious leaders notably the Chief Imam of Mushin, Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria, Mushin Branch, traditional rulers including market men and women, the National Youth Council of Nigeria, artisans, captains of industries as well as other relevant stakeholders were present at the meeting.

One of the highlights of the event was the presentation of plaques to the local governments in recognition of their commitment towards ending Sexual and Gender Based Violence in their Local Government Areas, LGAs and Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs.

The toll-free line for reporting domestic and sexual violence cases (08000333333) was inscribed on memorabilia which was distributed to all participants.

The town hall meeting is scheduled to hold in all the LGAs and LCDAs across the state.