Selected farmers at the IFAD COVID-19 Rural Poor Stimulus Facility Grant in Makurdi

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State Programme Coordinator, SPC, of the Federal Government of Nigeria, International Fund for Agricultural Development, FGN/IFAD, Value Chain Development Programme, VCDP, Mr. Emmanuel Igbaukum has disclosed that seven farmers that were benefiting from the intervention of the programme were recently killed by armed herdsmen in Guma Local Government Area, LGA, of the state.

The SPC who made this known weekend in Makurdi during the flag off ceremony of IFAD COVID-19 Rural Poor Stimulus Facility Grant lamented that security challenge was adversely affecting the activities of the farming populace.

Mr. Igbaukum explained that the seven farmers were killed few days after they had visited the Makurdi office of the programme to thank the VCDP for positively impacting their lives.

He said: “The seven of these our farmers only recently visited the office in Makurdi to thank the programme for the intervention that had changed their lives for good.

“But days later we received information that they have been killed by invading armed herdsmen who attacked their communities in Guma LGA.

“The situation is so bad that some of our farmers have been dislodged from their homes and are currently residing in Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs camps.

“The fact is that the herdsmen crisis has created a set back for our farmers and it is adversely affecting food production by our farmers; and we all know that without security there cannot be farming activities by the farmers.

“That is why we are adding our voice to the call on the Federal Government by the Benue state government that urgent steps should be taken to end the attacks on our farmers to ensure food security in the country.”