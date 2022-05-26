Seplat

By Ozioruva Aliu





BENIN CITY – Seplat Energy Plc said that it has distributed not less than 38,000 eye glasses and carried out no fewer than 3,757 cataract surgeries for residents in Edo and Delta states in the past 12 years under its ‘Eye Can See’ free medical service programme.



General Manager, External Affairs and Sustainability of the company, Dr. Chioma Nwachuku disclosed this in Benin City at the commencement of 2022 ‘Eye Can See’ programme where she said about 86,000 patients have been successfully screened and attended to within the period adding that this year’s free healthcare services would be deployed within several communities in the two states clustered in 13 centres.



Represented by the Base Manager, Western Assets of the company, Emmanuel Otokhine, Nwachuku said “We are committed to delivering a quality healthcare to people, making a difference in the life of the people within the area that we operate. Seplat is ever committed to ensuring that we put smile in the faces of people wherever we operate,” she added.

While noting that the programme is carried out in partnership with Nigerian Petroleum Development Company, NPDC, Dr. Nwachuku said the free healthcare is targeted at men, women and children, just as she urged residents of Edo and Delta to make themselves available for the free medical services.

On his part, NPDC Managing Director represented by Mr. John Oyenkama, Manager, External Affairs, NDPC, said the company is committed in supporting the free healthcare service as way of appreciating the states in giving NPDC an enabling environment to operate.

Also speaking at the event, Secretary to Delta State Government who was represented by Assistant Director, office of the SSG, John Mordi, appreciated Seplat for the kind gesture, urging it to extend the free healthcare service to other rural areas their areas of operation.

He encouraged Seplat to do more, admitting that what the company is doing is an extension of government programmes.

Commissioner for Helath Edo State, Professor Obehi Akoria represented by Director Public Health, Edo State Ministry of Health, Dr. Stephen Ojiefo thanked the company for helping the less privilege in the society.

One of the beneficiaries of was operated of Cataract, Prince Victor Ehue, said if they were to pay for the service rendered, it would have cost each patient over N25,000.00, just he thanked Seplat for the free healthcare.