Senator Peter Nwaoboshi Campaign Organization appoints Stanley Mbulu Director of Publicity

Stanley Mbulu

Delta State-born, Abuja-based legal and media consultant, Stanley Mbulu, has been appointed head of media and publicity, Senator Nwaoboshi Campaign Organization

Stanley Mbulu, a publisher, author, script writer, poet, public affairs analyst, graduated from the Faculty of Law, Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State.

He has served as Editor to various newspapers and magazines, and he is the CEO and publisher of AniomaReporters and stanleymbulu.com.ng

He is also a contributory writer to Vanguard, Guardian and Nigerian Pilot newspapers.

Stanley Mbulu is the Convener of the Famous Faces Awards (FFA) and Anioma Leadership Lectures & Awards (ALLA).

He is a member of Jurist Journalists Association (JJA), Multi-Media Publishers Association of Nigeria (MPAN), Association of Nigeria Investigative Journalists (ANIJ), Bloggers Association of Nigeria and Core-Media Think Thank Association.